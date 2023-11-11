Bruce Willis Made Pulp Fiction Profitable Before A Single Frame Was Filmed

When we talk about the cast of "Pulp Fiction," we rarely seem to mention the name Bruce Willis. We discuss the resurrection of John Travolta's career, the superstar explosion of Samuel L. Jackson, the complete shift of how we saw former ingénue Uma Thurman, the hilarious monologue by Christopher Walken, and the bizarre energy of Quentin Tarantino himself as Jimmy. Meanwhile, Willis is almost seen as an afterthought.

Most of the discussion surrounding the story of Willis' Butch is about what happens in that story. You have Zed, the gimp, the pawn shop weapon selection, and the surprise death of Travolta's Vincent Vega. It's the section of "Pulp Fiction" that ramps up the violence and the extremity, but in a way, it also feels the most disconnected from the rest of the film. I find this pushing aside of what Willis is bringing to Tarantino's sophomore feature to be somewhat of a shame because, in some ways, the performance he is giving is most indicative of the "pulp" of the film's title, drawing on tried-and-true genre tropes and maneuvering through that extremity in a way that keeps the film planted firmly on the ground.

"Pulp Fiction" may have made and redefined movie stars, but going into that film, Bruce Willis was the only undeniable A-lister in its cast, commanding big paydays the movie couldn't afford. That was no issue, as he had total belief in the script and Tarantino, saying in the book "Pulp Fiction: The Complete Story of Quentin Tarantino's Masterpiece" by Jason Bailey, "I said whatever you want me to do, I'll do. I didn't flex. How much I was paid wasn't a consideration." His involvement was for artistic reasons, but it provided a major financial boost as well. And it's not because of box office receipts.