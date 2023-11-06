Rick And Morty Season 7's Latest Episode Takes Inspiration One Of The Darkest Sci-Fi Stories Of All Time

Between "Bones and All" and "Yellowjackets," it's been a good few years for lovers of the cannibal genre. What is it about humans eating other humans that captivates audiences so much? Well, I can think of a few explanations, but probably the biggest is the way the concept makes us reflect on our real-world eating habits. Exactly how different is eating a person compared to eating a cow or a pig? We'd certainly love to think it's a big difference, but as the characters on "Yellowjackets" remark on how their friends' roasted body smells like a regular barbecue, it's clear that the gap is a little too small for comfort.

What's the takeaway from such a realization? Well, it's either that eating fellow humans isn't actually that bad — good luck arguing that one in court — or that killing and feasting on animals is indeed pretty terrible despite its mundanity, and it's something we should perhaps reckon with a little bit more. Most of us do feel a little guilty over our complicity in the meat industry, but we often choose not to think about it because, hey, bacon tastes good, and it's not like one person abstaining's gonna change anything. "No snowflake in an avalanche ever feels responsible," the saying goes, but as the latest "Rick and Morty" episode argues, maybe we should feel a little responsible. "That's Amorte" argues that collective inaction is a sin, and it borrows a bit from a certain beloved sci-fi novel to make its point.

Spoilers for "Never Let Me Go" by Kazuo Ishiguro below.