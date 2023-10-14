Don't Worry, Rick And Morty Fans: Justin Roiland's Replacements Sound Just Fine

When the first promo for "Rick and Morty" season 7 featured only Summer and Beth, some fans found it to be a little concerning. To a casual viewer who hadn't been following the behind-the-scenes news, it might've seemed like an innocent choice to give us a "Rick and Morty" promo that didn't include Rick or Morty. But for those who were already aware that co-creator and prominent voice actor Justin Roiland was removed from the show due to a whole bunch of troubling allegations, this was a cause for concern: Why was the show playing it so coy? Did they lack confidence in the new voice actors, whoever they were? Did they know we'd hate them at first? Did they want to postpone the backlash for as long as possible?

But after just a few minutes of the first episode, it's clear these worries were unfounded. The season premiere, with its sophisticated episode title "How Poopy Got His Poop Back," focuses mainly on Rick and the recurring Mr. Poopybutthole, two characters who were memorably voiced by Roiland throughout the first six seasons. In the opposite of what the promos implied, this is not a self-conscious premiere. Rather than give us a Beth, Jerry, or Summer-centric episode to ease us into this transition, this episode puts all the heavy lifting on these new voice actors straight out of the gate.

And luckily, they've proven themselves more than up for the job. Although I did notice some slightly-off moments of delivery where I could pick up on the switch, by the halfway point I'd grown so used to these new voices that I forgot to even compare them to Roiland's at all. The transition is remarkably seamless.