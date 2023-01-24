Rick And Morty Will Continue On Adult Swim Without Justin Roiland

Huge news has just broken in response to the allegations and criminal charge against "Rick & Morty" co-creator and star Justin Roiland. The Hollywood Reporter has just shared that Adult Swim has officially ended its relationship with Roiland.

Mairie Moore, the senior vice president of communications for Adult Swim, kept it short and to the point in a statement shared by the outlet today which simply says, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland." While this certainly leaves some questions about the future of shows including "Rick & Morty," THR's sources confirm that the long-running animated sci-fi comedy is set to continue with the 70-episode order it was given way back in 2018. Roiland's roles as both titular characters, however, will apparently be recast.

The official "Rick and Morty" Twitter account also shared a very brief statement on the matter, which includes the same statement Moore shared along with the reassurance that "'Rick and Morty' will continue" and "the talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."