Rick And Morty Season 6 Reminds Us That This Animated Comedy Is The Most Horrifying Show On Television

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Rick and Morty" season 6.

The latest episode of "Rick and Morty" is filled with callbacks to season 2. The most obvious one, of course, is the VR videogame "Roy," which Morty was introduced to in the 2015 episode "Mortynight Run."

"Roy" is such a memorable callback because of the way the show introduced it to us: Without much explanation, Rick throws a helmet onto Morty, and then we cut to a little kid named Roy waking up at night from a bad dream. He vaguely remembers an "old man" in the dream, but quickly forgets about it and moves on with his life. We see the kid grow up, fall in love, get married, have kids, get cancer, survive cancer, and live what feels like a very full 55 years before dying in an accident at the carpet store where he works.

That's when the game ends, and Morty realizes that none of that was real. All those years of hardships and triumphs, all those meaningful connections with his friends and family, were just a part of an alien video game. One of the first things Morty says in those disoriented moments back in the real world is a sad, stammering "Where's my wife?"

It's devastating. Or at least, it would be a devastating moment, if this were any other show. But because this is "Rick and Morty," it's just a one-off joke that has barely any bearing on the rest of the story. It takes only a few seconds for Morty to remember what he was arguing with Rick about earlier, and soon his fake wife and kids are firmly in the rearview mirror. It's hilarious precisely because of how messed-up the whole situation is.

"Rick: A Mort Well Lived" throws Morty back into the game, except now the show has upped the ante: