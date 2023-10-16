How To Watch Rick And Morty Season 7
After some struggles behind the scenes with series co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland, Adult Swim's hit animated series "Rick and Morty" has returned for season 7. There are two new unknown actors who have stepped up to voice the titular characters, and their soundalike voices seem to be worthy replacements. Thankfully, the season premiere feels like it hasn't skipped a beat in the wake of this drastic shift, and the first episode includes both the return of Mr. Poopybutthole and a guest appearance by a certain Hollywood blockbuster star who has starred in everything from comic book franchises to beloved musicals. But we won't spoil anything, in case you haven't watched yet.
But if you're a "Rick and Morty" fan, why haven't you tuned in? Maybe you don't have cable, so you can't catch new episodes on Adult Swim when they premiere on Sundays at 11:00pm ET/8:00pm PT. If you're looking for a way to watch "Rick and Morty" season 7 without signing up for cable, there are a few options at your disposal. Some are less preferable than others and still cost money, but at least you have options. Otherwise, you'll just be stuck playing "Roy: A Life Well-Lived" at Blips and Chitz arcade until the new season starts streaming.
Is Rick and Morty season 7 streaming anywhere?
Unfortunately, the seventh season of "Rick and Morty" won't be streaming in the near future. Adult Swim has confirmed that the new episodes of "Rick and Morty" airing this year won't be available to stream until 2024. When they do arrive, they'll be streaming on both Max and Hulu as part of a joint deal with Adult Swim. So right now, you can only watch the first six seasons of "Rick and Morty" through those streaming services.
However, if you don't have cable and you'd like to keep up with "Rick and Morty," you can sign up for a live TV subscription through Hulu or YouTubeTV. Sure, that basically amounts to a cable subscription, but the packages available through Hulu and YouTubeTV are typically much cheaper than the bundles available through Xfinity and all the other cable providers out there. Plus, you'll get access to a bunch of other material that you can watch while you're on-the-go, and there are recording capabilities which means you can watch new episodes whenever you want to rather than keeping up with live TV.
How to watch Rick and Morty without cable or TV subscriptions
If you don't have the money to sign up for cable or live TV subscriptions, and you don't have the patience to wait for new seasons to hit streaming, there is one other option. "Rick and Morty" is available to watch for free in the United Kingdom on Channel 4 without a cable subscription. Brits are just cool like that. Sure, if you're in the United States, you're not in the UK, you can't get there every Sunday without spending even more money, and you don't have a portal gun to cut down on travel costs. But you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch shows that are available in international territories.
ExpressVPN provides users with access to international movies, shows, sporting events, etc., rather than paying for access to U.S.-only programming. However, this option will also cost you money. You can either pay $12.95 billed monthly, or you can pay $6.67 per month billed annually for around $80. This would provide you access to live TV overseas, such as Channel 4, where new episodes of "Rick and Morty" are airing in the UK on Tuesdays at 10pm BT (or 5pm ET/2pm PT). Aside from more live TV options, Express VPN also allows users to access the international libraries of the streaming services they already subscribe to. So even though it's a bit pricey, maybe it's worth looking into Express VPN to see if it might be right for you.