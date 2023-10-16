How To Watch Rick And Morty Season 7

After some struggles behind the scenes with series co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland, Adult Swim's hit animated series "Rick and Morty" has returned for season 7. There are two new unknown actors who have stepped up to voice the titular characters, and their soundalike voices seem to be worthy replacements. Thankfully, the season premiere feels like it hasn't skipped a beat in the wake of this drastic shift, and the first episode includes both the return of Mr. Poopybutthole and a guest appearance by a certain Hollywood blockbuster star who has starred in everything from comic book franchises to beloved musicals. But we won't spoil anything, in case you haven't watched yet.

But if you're a "Rick and Morty" fan, why haven't you tuned in? Maybe you don't have cable, so you can't catch new episodes on Adult Swim when they premiere on Sundays at 11:00pm ET/8:00pm PT. If you're looking for a way to watch "Rick and Morty" season 7 without signing up for cable, there are a few options at your disposal. Some are less preferable than others and still cost money, but at least you have options. Otherwise, you'll just be stuck playing "Roy: A Life Well-Lived" at Blips and Chitz arcade until the new season starts streaming.