The New Rick And Morty Voices Are Young, Unknown Actors

It's easy to understand the sort of creative existential crisis that Harmon found himself in here. After all, it's gotta be strange to see that an element of the show that was deemed so integral to its existence and success has now simply been replaced with two unknown actors. Of course, you can't deny Roiland's part in creating the characters and series with Harmon, but still, knowing that two new actors have replaced this part of his contribution to the show without missing a beat has to feel a bit odd.

As for the replacement actors, they've yet to be named by Adult Swim. We'll likely find out who they are when the credits roll on the seventh season premiere of "Rick and Morty." Based on the trailer, they seem to have filled in for Roiland rather well. Morty sounds the most accurate, and Rick is mostly right on the money. But there are moments here and there when you can tell it's not the original voice. In the case of both voices, there's a certain frantic nature that Roiland brought to the proceedings. That likely came from Roiland's freedom to be improvisational, as one of the show's executive producers. It's very likely that these new actors won't have the same creative freedom to wander and vary their delivery in the same way, making their portrayal feel slightly less chaotic. The real test will be seeing a full episode with the new actors in place.

"Rick and Morty" season 7 premieres on Adult Swim starting on October 15, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.