Justin Roiland Reportedly Hasn't Contributed Creatively To Rick And Morty Or Solar Opposites In Years

An ugly situation just keeps getting uglier. When word broke that "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland had become embroiled in domestic violence allegations and felony charges, fans and industry veterans alike could only watch as one of the more successful Hollywood careers in recent memory imploded in real time. To their credit, both Adult Swim and 20th Television Animation moved swiftly to remove Roiland from several ongoing projects. "Rick and Morty" will forge ahead without his influence, while both "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man" will follow suit. This came as troubling news to some who consider Roiland to be the main creative voice behind such popular animated series, but the facts bear out a very different reality.

In a lengthy and incredibly damning profile by The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland's tumultuous and shockingly minimized role in these productions has been laid bare for all to see. According to the report, the full extent of the writer, producer, and actor's contributions to several of the shows he's been attached to amount to little more than voice acting work. Not only has he butted heads with fellow "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon (who has plenty of skeletons in his own closet) to the point of no longer speaking with him "for multiple seasons," but apparently many individuals still involved with the shows on a regular basis haven't been in contact with him for years, either. As THR puts it: