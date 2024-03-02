90s Horror Movies With Awful Reviews That Are Actually Worth Watching

Ah, the 1990s. Perhaps the peak of the moviegoing experience. Theaters consistently showed classics such as the special effects marvel "Jurassic Park," "The Shawshank Redemption," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," "Pulp Fiction," "Fargo," and "Titanic." The decade also featured an abundance of outstanding horror films like "The Sixth Sense," "Scream," "Misery," and "Interview with the Vampire," all boasting big-name stars and top-tier directors.

However, playing at the opposite end of the cineplex were thrillers you may have never heard about or skipped simply due to bad reviews or scathing word of mouth. Some of Hollywood's top talent attached themselves to such projects, thwarted by ornery critics or moviegoers seeking higher-end entertainment. That's a shame.

While there are undoubtedly plenty of terrible horror films from the 90s, the decade was also ripe with lower-tier entries that have aged surprisingly well. Many don't reset the bar established by esteemed pictures like "The Silence of the Lambs," which proved less is more, or "Se7en," which took away David Fincher from directing "Blade," but each is worth checking out, despite what the score on Rotten Tomatoes says. Which 90s horror films are better than their reviews might indicate? Well, you're about to find out.