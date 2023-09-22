David Fincher Could've Made Blade In The '90s, But He Made Another Classic Instead

Oh, the annals of movies that were made by one guy who is kind of cool that were almost made by another guy who is way cooler. Did you know John Frankenheimer almost directed "Breakfast at Tiffany's?" That would have been ... intense. What about the fact that Danny Boyle almost directed Joss Whedon's script for "Alien: Resurrection?" Or that David Lynch, on the heels of the movie he went on to hate having made, "Dune," almost made "Return of the Jedi" instead?

How we love to imagine singular, iconic visions through the looking glass, remade in vastly different, yet just as distinct styles. One of the banner entries in this almost-Hall of Fame is the "Blade" movie that David Fincher almost made. It was the early-to-mid-90s. Bill Clinton had just been elected President. Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" could be heard booming through every speaker dialed to every radio station in America. And David Fincher, fresh off the heels of directing the brilliant but notoriously difficult "Alien³," was looking for his next project. His sophomore feature, 1995's "Se7en," established him as a major Hollywood auteur almost instantaneously. But he could have had a very different career if a proto-MCU deal had worked in his favor.

It's been known for some time that Fincher was attached early on to New Line Cinema's effort to bring Marvel Comics' anti-heroic vampire hunter Blade to the big screen. But in a new interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the "Blade" franchise's screenwriter, David S. Goyer (who also directed the threequel, "Blade: Trinity"), revealed just how committed Fincher was at one time to his own meticulous vision of Blade.