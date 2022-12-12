How The Dark Knight Trilogy Prepared Christopher Nolan For Directing Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's films have some truly intimate character work on display, though it's sometimes overshadowed by all the high-concept sci-fi. With "Oppenheimer," there's more to it than just the standard of staying truthful to history that comes with (almost) all biographical works. For Nolan, it's about creating an engaging interpretation of a man who shaped the world, and it's not too dissimilar to how he dove into creating his version of Bruce Wayne:

"It's taking on an iconic figure who's been reinterpreted in many different ways over the years and trying to find our version of that — our truth behind that at the heart of it. It was a process that I was actually very familiar with."

Even when it came to casting the role, Nolan took it as seriously as he did with casting Christian Bale as the caped crusader. Nolan worked with Cillian Murphy on his entire "Dark Knight" trilogy (where he played Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow) as well as "Inception" and "Dunkirk," but only as part of the supporting cast. When taking on a project as big as "Oppenheimer," Nolan told Total Film he was confident in placing the responsibility of the lead role on Cillian's capable shoulders, and glad to finally have the opportunity to do so:

"I've always known since I first met [Cillian Murphy] — however many years ago it is now, almost 20 years — that he is one of the great actors. Not just of his generation, but of all time [...] And I've been waiting for the project, and I know he has too, where we can collaborate with him as the lead, and I could put the enormous weight — cinematic weight — on his shoulders, and watch him carry that burden. It was such a thrill to be able to call Cillian and say, 'This is it.'"

While we shouldn't expect a trilogy of "Oppenheimer" films, Nolan fans can trust him to deliver a visually impressive biographical account of one of the more famous physicists in history who changed the world — for better or worse.

Oppenheimer arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.