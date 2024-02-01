The 12 Best Julia Roberts Movies, Ranked

With her thousand-watt smile and wild mane of curly hair, Julia Roberts has an effervescence that is unmatched. Roger Ebert once described her as "an actress with a winning way; we like her, feel protective toward her, want her to prevail." She has a natural luminosity that conjures an unforgettable and commanding on-screen presence. Roberts quickly rose to fame after her role in "Mystic Pizza" in 1988. Throughout the 1990s and into the millennium, she became one of the most celebrated female actors and a bona fide movie star.

While she is often associated with romantic comedies, Julia Roberts has also tackled many intense roles. She has earned four Academy Award nominations and won for "Erin Brockovich," which also established her as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. She became the first female actor to receive a $20 million paycheck for a film (via History.com). In her three-decade-long career, Roberts has emerged as one of Hollywood's brightest stars, consistently bringing emotional depth and magnetism to any role, whether they're in fairy-tale fluff or hard-hitting dramas. This list ranks the best films in her diverse filmography.