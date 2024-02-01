The 12 Best Julia Roberts Movies, Ranked
With her thousand-watt smile and wild mane of curly hair, Julia Roberts has an effervescence that is unmatched. Roger Ebert once described her as "an actress with a winning way; we like her, feel protective toward her, want her to prevail." She has a natural luminosity that conjures an unforgettable and commanding on-screen presence. Roberts quickly rose to fame after her role in "Mystic Pizza" in 1988. Throughout the 1990s and into the millennium, she became one of the most celebrated female actors and a bona fide movie star.
While she is often associated with romantic comedies, Julia Roberts has also tackled many intense roles. She has earned four Academy Award nominations and won for "Erin Brockovich," which also established her as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. She became the first female actor to receive a $20 million paycheck for a film (via History.com). In her three-decade-long career, Roberts has emerged as one of Hollywood's brightest stars, consistently bringing emotional depth and magnetism to any role, whether they're in fairy-tale fluff or hard-hitting dramas. This list ranks the best films in her diverse filmography.
12. Notting Hill
"Notting Hill" wisely utilizes Julia Roberts' celebrity by having her play a movie star who falls in love with a floppy-haired bookstore owner played by Hugh Grant. This type of role fits her like a glove; her character is someone viewed by the world as a glamorous, otherworldly being, yet also has a fun-loving side. Roberts even manages to make the famous "I'm just a girl" monologue, while incredibly cheesy on paper, actually feel sincere.
Like most Richard Curtis romantic comedies, the film is a frothy romp, a story of star-crossed lovers who must navigate the confusion of relationships within the artificial bubble of fame. Roberts' radiance is both the perfect foil and complement to Hugh Grant's cantankerous, sly British wit. "Notting Hill" is one of those romantic comedies where the performances and actors' chemistry are better than the story itself. The film occasionally becomes overly farcical, with exaggerated physical and visual gags as well as annoyingly quirky supporting characters. Still, while there are other better romantic comedies out there, "Notting Hill" remains a great comfort movie.
11. Pretty Woman
The only reason "Pretty Woman" works is because of Julia Roberts' enchanting performance, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination. In this Cinderella story for sex workers, a high-end escort falls for her affluent client. Vivian Ward could have easily been a misogynistic stereotype, but Roberts gives her many dimensions. She is vivacious and brave, yet also naive and open-hearted. She's a streetwise girl but has an inherently sweet demeanor. Vivian refuses to have a pimp and stands up for herself, telling her customer, "You think you can just pass me around to your friends, I'm not your toy. You don't own me, I decide! I say who, I say when!"
There are so many moments that have been embedded in our popular culture consciousness; scenes like Richard Gere closing a jewelry case on Vivian's hand and her bursting into a hearty laugh, her radiant smile while listening to headphones in a bubble bath, or her triumphant rebuttal to a rude saleswoman. The audience is fully invested in Vivian's "Pygmalion"-esque transformation thanks to Robert's trademark luster. However, "Pretty Woman" operates in broad strokes, resembling an unbelievable fairy tale more than a nuanced exploration of sex work. The film leans heavily on over-the-top villains and concludes with an outdated rescued-by-a-prince message. But for Roberts' star-making performance alone, it is certainly worth watching.
10. Charlotte's Web
While it's difficult to beat the 1973 animated classic, the 2006 remake of "Charlotte's Web" manages to avoid the uncanny valley effect of later "live-action" adaptations (such as Disney's "The Lion King" from 2019) thanks to a combination of real-life animals and computer-generated ones that still have a cartoony look to them. Directed by Gary Winick, this depiction of Wilbur the pig and his friendship with Charlotte, who weaves a plan so that he can avoid the dinner table, is every bit as homespun and heartwarming as the beloved source material by E.B. White.
The film features an all-star voice cast, including Oprah Winfrey as Gussy the Female Goose, John Cleese as Samuel the Sheep, and Kathy Bates as Bitsy the Cow. Steve Buscemi is exceptionally smarmy as the rat Templeton and Sam Shepard as the narrator has exactly the kind of sandpaper voice that would be sharing this country tale. But it's Julia Roberts who delivers a pitch-perfect performance as Charlotte. With a honeyed voice that drips with tenderness and wisdom, she fully embodies Wilbur's maternal confidant, making this touching tale of friendship and loss even more impactful.
9. Wonder
"Wonder" is the uplifting story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters mainstream schooling for the first time in fifth grade. While the film could have easily devolved into mawkish sentimentality that fetishizes the disabled community, director Stephen Chbosky unfolds the narrative with a delicate grace that feels genuine. "Wonder" showcases how, at this stage of her career, Julia Roberts excels in maternal roles. Alongside Owen Wilson as August's kind-hearted father, she brings warmth and resilience to August's mother, who sacrifices her career to homeschool her son. She crafts a portrait of a determined woman caught between the desire to pursue her own ambitions and the fear of exposing her child to a potentially unaccepting world. Her fierce protection and loyalty towards her son are the heart of this tender film. "Wonder" is reminiscent of Peter Bogdanovich's "Mask," another inspiring story of how inner goodness and kindness towards others is what truly matters.
8. Ben is Back
"Ben Is Back" treads familiar territory in the story of a drug-addicted teenage boy who returns, out of the blue, to his family's suburban home on Christmas Eve. Over the next 24 hours, Ben's mother Holly searches for their kidnapped dog while uncovering the depths of her son's addiction. It's an incredibly tense journey that quickly spirals out of control, showcasing the dangerous ripple effects of addiction on family and friends.
The film's strength lies in Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts' powerful performances. They have a palpable connection that makes the dissolution of their bond due to Ben's dependence on drugs feel deeply authentic and devastating. Roberts expertly portrays the inherent conflict parents of addicts face, where their love is strong but can also harm their children. She creates a vivid portrait of a mother's love that is both fierce and dedicated, yet constantly torn between wanting to protect her child and doing the right thing. Both actors ground the film, preventing it from succumbing to overwrought sentimentality. Instead, "Ben is Back" makes for a gripping portrayal of the lengths a parent will go to save their child.
7. Steel Magnolias
Julia Roberts earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nod for her role as Shelby in "Steel Magnolias," a fragile yet wilful bride with a lot of hope. Despite her doctor's warnings and the risks posed by her diabetes, she is resolved to experience the joys of having a child. Her character is the emotional anchor of a story that unites a sensational female ensemble featuring Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, and Olympia Dukakis. Taking place in Louisana, "Steel Magnolias" revolves around this tightly knit group of women friends and family who navigate the highs and lows of life while gossiping at the beauty parlor. They're precisely the kind of strong, funny Southern women that you'd want to spend the whole day curling your hair with. It's a joy to be a part of their inner circle in this moving film that celebrates the power of female solidarity.
6. Mona Lisa Smile
In "Mona Lisa Smile," Julia Roberts plays Katherine Ann Watson, a forward-thinking and progressive art history professor at Wellesley College during the 1950s. Katherine encourages her prim and proper female students to question traditional gender roles. She teaches them that there is so much more to their lives than marriage, babies, and becoming a housewife. With her warm voice and the sparkle in her eyes, Roberts encapsulates the type of wise and benevolent teacher who always leaves a lasting impression on students. Through her natural charisma and the confident way she carries herself, she crafts a strong image of womanhood that starkly contrasts with the more conventional upbringing of her character's debutante students.
"Mona Lisa Smile" features an incredible female cast, including Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Ginnifer Goodwin. Despite some moments of heavy-handed messaging, the film is a delightful watch. It is an empowering story that provides a glimpse into how restrictive life was for young women back then; although the university was an option, degrees were merely a decoration for women, a temporary achievement before the real prize: finding a husband. "Mona Lisa Smile" compassionately showcases the struggle of the female experience between career aspirations and domestic duties — issues that still exist today, despite the evolution of gender roles.
5. Mystic Pizza
"Mystic Pizza" is just as warm and comforting as the delicious pizza sold in the quaint local restaurant where the film takes place. In a small Connecticut town by the sea, three waitresses navigate their post-high school summer and contemplate their uncertain futures. Julia Roberts plays Daisy, Kat's statuesque older sister. Her innate ethereality and grace are ideal for a role where other girls look up to her. Beneath her gobsmacking beauty and high spirits, Roberts communicates Daisy's deep vulnerability and insecurity. Her character is jealous of her sister's ambition and intelligence as an aspiring astronomer and feels out of place with her new rich boyfriend.
Donald Petrie's film is honest about the challenges of womanhood, such as the pressure to marry, power dynamics in relationships with men, and having a romantic relationship with someone outside of your class. It is a lovely snapshot of such a pivotal time in young women's lives, where you are torn between society's expectations and following your heart. In his review, Roger Ebert wrote, "I have a feeling that 'Mystic Pizza' may someday become known for the movie stars it showcased back before they became stars. All of the young actors in this movie have genuine gifts. Roberts is a major beauty with a fierce energy." He wisely predicted how this sweet little film would become the vehicle for Roberts' future fame.
4. Closer
From the incomparable Mike Nichols, "Closer" is a dark, incisive tale of adults yearning for intimate connections. Based on Patrick Marber's stage play, the film follows two couples in a tangled web of affairs with one another. "Closer" is a fearless work that delves into the raw and often unflattering aspects of relationships and sex. Full of dirty talk and clandestine trysts, it's the kind of erotic mainstream movie that rarely comes out today.
The ensemble cast — featuring Jude Law, Clive Owen, Natalie Portman, and Julia Roberts — delivers very biting performances as deceiving individuals consumed by love and lust. Roberts, in particular, plays against type as a photographer with a plain style and icy demeanor. She's a strong but guarded woman who knows what she wants and is not afraid to get it through cunning means. With its fast-paced, lacerating dialogue and thorny relationship dynamics, "Closer" is an engrossing drama that chills to the bone.
3. The Normal Heart
"The Normal Heart" is a powerful adaptation of Larry Kramer's groundbreaking play. It follows a reporter, activists, and medical workers struggling to expose the truth about the emerging AIDS crisis. Julia Roberts brings a tenacity reminiscent of her character in "Erin Brockovich" for the role of Dr. Emma Brookner, a physician and survivor of polio who is one of the few to care about the emerging epidemic. She also fights for a just cause and raises awareness of the corruption hidden in our society. One of Roberts' best moments in the film is a firey monologue where she begs the powers at be to support the research and funding to eradicate the disease.
Roberts is just one small piece of a larger ensemble that brings to life this incredibly emotionally-charged, autobiographical story of a devastating period in American history, particularly for the queer community. Mark Ruffalo, Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Alfred Molina, and other talented actors deliver phenomenal performances. "The Normal Heart" is a bold film with a poetic and searing writing style that exposes the pain, rage, and inequity of those affected by the AIDS crisis.
2. Ocean's Eleven
"Ocean's Eleven" is a thrilling remake of the Rat Pack film about a daring heist to rob some of the most high-profile and glitzy Las Vegas casinos. It boasts a cast of exceptionally suave and beautiful people, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. It's not hard to see why Danny Ocean still pines after his ex-wife Tess. Roberts has a scintillating chemistry with Clooney and carries herself with an air of sophistication and refined beauty. At the same time, she has a quick wit and the smarts to go toe-to-toe with her ex. Yet, for all of her elegance and desire to fit in within the upper echelon of society, Roberts deftly communicates a twinkle in her eye that suggests she can't resist the thrill of Danny's rebellious way of life. Under Steven Soderbergh's direction, "Ocean's Eleven" moves at a nimble pace, infusing droll humor and excitement in its many twists and turns.
1. Erin Brockovich
Julia Roberts earned an Academy Award for her portrayal of the titular character in "Erin Brockovich," based on the true story of a law clerk and single mother who discovered a California power company had been contaminating a city's water supply. Director Steven Soderbergh crafts a tight, well-paced legal drama that hinges on Roberts' star power. Her natural charm makes it easy to rally behind her character in this classic underdog narrative.
Roberts fully immerses herself in the unique role, bringing to life a dynamic character who tenaciously pursues justice yet bucks corporate traditions. It's a culmination of the type of characters she has consistently played — a tough-as-nails, boundary-pushing woman with an unforgettable presence. It's easy to judge Erin by her cover — she's sharp-tongued and wears plunging necklines and miniskirts to the office— but she proves to be fiercely capable. She's the one who pieces together the corruption that is right under everyone's noses. Her unlikely emergence as a hero, and the way she puts everything together alongside her grumpy boss played by Albert Finney, makes "Erin Brokovich" a rousing legal drama.