Charlize Theron Could've Played Jason's Mom In The Canceled A24 Friday The 13th Series

"Friday the 13th" fans have been waiting a long, long time for something new to happen with the beloved horror franchise. It has been all quiet on the Jason Voorhees front ever since 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake became a box office hit in its day. That was all supposed to change when it was announced that Peacock and A24 had teamed up for a TV show set in the universe titled "Crystal Lake," hailing from "Hannibal" creator Bryan Fuller. Instead, after roughly two years of development, Fuller was fired and the show now hangs in limbo. It turns out, major A-list talent was being courted for Fuller's seemingly very expensive version of the show. Namely, Oscar-winner Charlize Theron ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Monster"). Yes, really.

According to a new deep-dive report by The Wrap covering what went wrong on "Crystal Lake," its' revealed that Theron was being eyed to star as Jason's mom, Pamela Voorhees, in the show. While no deal was in place, this would have been some serious bombshell casting as Theron is one of the most in-demand A-list stars in Hollywood. But that's truly just the tip of the iceberg as the report also digs into the mess that was going on behind the scenes, the inflated budget, and the uncertain future of the project in the wake of Fuller's departure.

Fuller and Jim Danger Gray were fired as showrunners back in May just months before production was set to begin. The report characterizes the firing as a decision made by A24, but it's not so simple as that. It's unclear how much the brass at Peacock knew about the firing of Fuller and Gray. Some sources say the streamer wasn't notified ahead of time, while others suggest they were in on the decision. The report, overall, is awash with conflicting reports of what went wrong, which strongly suggests a messy situation in need of cleaning up.