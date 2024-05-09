Friday The 13th TV Series Loses Showrunner Bryan Fuller As Franchise Curse Continues

Death, taxes, and longtime television showrunner Bryan Fuller parting ways with a project he was once involved in. There are only a few constants in life and, well, tax season is over and we're still here talking ... so feel free to take a wild guess about what just happened!

Horror fans are painfully aware of just how much trouble the "Friday the 13th" franchise has had in recent years. Mired for years in a complicated lawsuit between original screenwriter Victor Miller and director Sean Cunningham, the legal proceedings effectively put an end to any thought of continuing the beloved slasher series for the last decade and a half. (Although, last we heard, the court case appeared to have finally come to a close.) Still, one glimmer of hope for Jason Voorhees appreciators — not that any of us would ever condone the serial killer's actions, of course — has been the development of a new prequel series titled "Crystal Lake," with Fuller attached as the showrunner and indie studio A24 producing. Not to be the bearer of more bad news, but consider those hopes dashed.

Variety confirmed an original report by Bloody Disgusting that A24 has decided to retool the entire series, which inevitably led to Fuller parting ways due to good ol' fashioned creative differences. In a tweet (not even Jason himself would stoop so low as to call it a "xeet" or whatever Elon Musk wants), Fuller had this to say:

For reasons beyond our control, A24 has elected to go a different way with the material. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) May 8, 2024