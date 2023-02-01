Nothing Is Off The Table For Bryan Fuller's Friday The 13th

In October of last year, the unkillable Jason Voorhees was resurrected from his watery grave when streaming service Peacock officially greenlit a new television series based on the popular "Friday the 13th" franchise. "Crystal Lake" is written and executive produced by "Hannibal" showrunner Bryan Fuller in the first F13 project to emerge from the recently settled lawsuit between director Sean Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller.

In an interview with Fangoria's Scott Wampler, Fuller confirms as much as he can about the upcoming series, which has been pitched as a prequel show with little restriction on the iconography and characters up for depiction. Fuller tells Fango:

"We can use everything. We can go to Hell, we can go to space. That's not to say that we will do those things ... although if we do go 10 seasons, I will be lobbying hard to go to space. (Laughs) A24 and Marc Toberoff, who is Victor Miller's lawyer, have beautifully and excruciatingly assembled all of the Friday the 13th rights. As a streaming series, we have the rights to do everything underneath the Friday the 13th umbrella. The movie rights are a completely different thing. They are tied up at New Line and are super, super messy and probably won't be untangled anytime soon, but as far as us chickens in the television industry roost, we have access to anything and everything that Friday the 13th has done up until this point."

So far, Fuller has revealed that one season is contracted but there is a built-in incentive for Peacock to keep the party going for at least two, and that the budget is estimated to be roughly five times the budget of "Hannibal" — meaning that A24 and Peacock are prepared to spend millions per episode. That's a lot of hockey masks.