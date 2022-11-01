Why The Friday The 13th Prequel Series Is Essentially Guaranteed To Run For Two Seasons

When the "Friday the 13th" prequel series "Crystal Lake" was announced yesterday, there were a lot of questions that needed to be answered. Would the clearing of franchise rights allow Jason to appear? Is the series going to center around his mother, Pamela? Why exactly is A24 involved in the show? While some of these questions will likely be answered as development on the project continues, fans will likely have to wait for a while before others will be put to rest.

What we do know is that "Crystal Lake" won't be a one-and-done deal, at least not according to showrunner Bryan Fuller. In an exclusive interview with Fangoria, the man responsible for shows like "Pushing Daisies" and "Hannibal" shed a little light on his newest project, including how it ended up at Peacock of all places.

"They blew every other competitor out of the water," he explained. "There was a bidding war on this, and they came in strong and gave us a full-season commitment with a huge penalty if we don't do a second season. So it's kind of a two-season commitment [laughs]."

He did go on to clarify that, as of right now, there's only one season in the works. Fuller is known to exaggerate his thoughts and comments, so we should probably take things with a grain of salt with that penalty reveal. However, it certainly sounds like Peacock is hoping that Camp Crystal Lake will be open for more than one season.