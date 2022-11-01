When Are They Going To Make Another Friday The 13th Movie?

The horror world got some downright shocking news recently when it was revealed that the "Friday the 13th" franchise is finally coming back after well over a decade away. Bryan Fuller, of "Hannibal" fame, is developing a series for Peacock titled "Crystal Lake" that will serve as a prequel to the original 1980 horror classic. Presumably, the focus will be on Pamela Voorhees, Jason's mother, rather than the hockey mask-wearing, machete-wielding slasher we all know and love.

While we won't get into the weeds here, the franchise has been held up by a lawsuit between "Friday the 13th" screenwriter Victor Miller and director Sean S. Cunningham, who heads up Horror Inc., the company that exists to handle all things related to the franchise. Miller was awarded rights to the script, but, rather crucially, that does not include Jason himself, who didn't show up as the main villain until the sequels and came to define the series. Initially, it was thought that Fuller and Peacock teamed with Miller to get around the lack of rights to Jason. However, with Rob Barsamian of Horror Inc. on board, all of the elements from the franchise are apparently on the table.

There's certainly a conversation to be had about what "Crystal Lake" will and won't use. It would make little sense for the show, as described, to use the Jason that audiences are familiar with. It's a prequel. Unless we head deeper into the '80s and do flashbacks (which would feel like a way to shoehorn Jason in there), this feels unlikely. But the door is now open for the slasher king to return to the silver screen. So the question becomes, when are we getting a new "Friday the 13th" movie?