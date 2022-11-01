Will Jason Voorhees Appear In Peacock's Friday The 13th Prequel Series? A Quick Legal Explainer

Halloween came in red hot with horror announcements making the highest holiday for the strange and unusual into a full-on spooky feast. Of the many exciting drops that marked the scary season came the news that "Friday the 13th" was coming to the small screen. Yesterday, it was announced that Peacock gave a straight-to-series order to Bryan Fuller (along with A24) to create a prequel. This is a colossal announcement that comes after years of limbo since the rights to parts of the franchise have been trapped in legal hell. Now, with the most recent court decision out, and the rights split amongst entities, the outcome we've been begging for might finally have arrived.

The lawsuit surrounding the "Friday the 13th" franchise has been a frustrating saga for fans but an interesting one for legal junkies or anyone with a stake in franchise copyright. Essentially, a man named Victor Miller penned the screenplay for the original movie, and it was produced by Horror Inc. In 2016, Miller evoked a piece of copyright legislation that basically says that a creator who once sold their copyright can actively request a termination of the sale after 35 years. In doing so, they get to claim the original copyright, in this case meaning that Victor Miller could take back and own the rights to the screenplay for the first "Friday the 13th."

The idea of the legislation was to protect writers since they often cannot know the value of their property at the time of creating it. The legislation was created by Congress in order to protect writers from "the unequal bargaining position of authors, resulting in part from the impossibility of determining work's value until value has been exploited."

Horror Inc. attempted to block the termination, arguing that Miller did not, in fact, sell the copyright to them, but was an employee who wrote the screenplay for hire. That would mean that he never owned any copyright to sell, that he wrote it as an employee, and therefore could not evoke the termination clause. The issue of "work for hire" became the center of many copyright cases, especially as we surpassed 35 years since the legislation came into effect. We even saw it create the shakeup with Marvel characters and the ownership of Spider-man.