One cinematic medium that has continued far-reaching appeal spanning age groups and cultures is animated movies. Animation consistently performs well worldwide, often buoyed by its family-friendly sense of humor, universal messaging, and visually impressive art design. In addition to being a hit with critics, animated films regularly find themselves as the highest-earning movies of a given year, particularly when produced and marketed by larger studios. This has led to lucrative box office runs, sometimes breaking records set by their live-action counterparts.

Many of the highest-grossing films of all time are animated, and many of these major earners were released within the past decade, at least in nominal earnings. With that in mind, we've assembled over a dozen of the highest-earning animated films to date. To clarify, this list includes earners without adjusting for inflation and drawing from cumulative global box office grosses.

Here are the 15 highest-grossing animated movies of all time, including some Oscar winners, perfect for a fresh rewatch.