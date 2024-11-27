Why Does Everyone Love Moana So Much? Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer Explains [Exclusive]

"Moana" is such a coming-of-age story at this point, and I don't want to assume to know your life, but I don't think that you had the coming-of-age experience of a teen girl. What mindset do you put yourself into in order to figure out what she's feeling and what she's going through to write the story?

I'd say, honestly, I think the way we approach all of our stories is psychology. I remember distinct moments in my life, certainly graduating from high school and feeling like, "Oh, I understand who I am," and you get to the college and you go, "Whoa, I don't know anything anymore and I have to redefine myself." And then you leave college and you go, "Wait, I have to redefine myself again?" And then I got married and then I had kids. I'm like, "This just keeps changing all the time."

And I'd say our approach to this movie, and I think for Moana specifically, is that universal idea that you are constantly evolving and learning more about yourself and redefining who you are and what you can be. And sometimes it's not losing who you used to be, it's adding something to it. And that was really important I think for Moana moving forward. She spent the whole first film becoming a Wayfinder, understanding that that was who she was meant to be, but that's not the end of that story and that's not the end of her story. And what else can she possibly be? What other adventures will she go on? I think it was a really fun launching point for that story.

I'm so glad that you mentioned that, because I think there's this idea a lot of people have, especially people who have children, that might think, "Oh, well, Moana is not a story for my son because that's for girls." But Moana is so beloved across ages, gender identities, and nationalities. People love Moana. What do you think it is about her that resonates with so many people?

I think she's just so aspirational. I think when you see her, she is this perfect combination of bravery and tenacity, but deep empathy; I think she cares about everyone that she comes into contact with and she is constantly resilient. I think she's someone who will throw herself into danger for the betterment of her people or for her family or for her friends, even if that costs her something. And then even when she gets knocked down, she refuses to stay down and she gets up and figures something else out. And I think that she represents the best of what we can be.