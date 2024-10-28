7 Things Every Disney Fan Needs To Know About Moana 2

"Moana 2" is heading our way faster than you belt out "AND NO ONE KNOOOOWS, HOW FAR IT GOOOOES!" and we have some details on what you can expect about the highly-anticipated animated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Ahead of the film's release, /Film was invited to the animation studios in Burbank, California for an early look at the upcoming film, including character designs, discussions with the writers and directors, an informative look at the extensive research process that goes into authenticating the story, and so much more. Suppose you caught the trailer for "Moana 2" and are eagerly awaiting even more news about the continuation of one of Disney's best animated films in their historic canon. In that case, we have everything you need to know about "Moana 2" right here.

In addition to all of the first-look details shown to the journalists invited to the special event, I also sat down with Jared Bush (co-writer of this movie and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation), David Derrick Jr. (co-director), Jason Hand (co-director), and Dana Ledoux Miller (co-writer, co-director) to hear more about how "Moana 2" came to life, what changes were made between the planned series and the new feature film, and how the first film had a massive impact on the lives of countless real-life people, including one of the directors.

There are even more surprises to come beyond this list, so keep your eyes on /Film for more "Moana 2" goodies ahead of the film's theatrical debut on November 27, 2024.