Kevin Can F*** Himself Is F***ing Itself For The Last Time With Second And Final Season

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios had said at the time of the renewal, "It's Kevin's world, Allison's just living in it. Or is she?" As sad as it is to say goodbye to a genuinely risk-taking series, it's a relief that the show will be able to wrap up the story with a complete ending. "We're so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show," series creator Valerie Armstrong said at the time of the renewal announcement back in August. "Creating the first season of Kevin Can F*** Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn't be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year."

When we last saw Allison, she was plotting to kill Kevin with her neighbor Patty (the amazing Mary Hollis Inboden), while trying to evade suspicion from the police, especially the detective Patty is romantically involved with. "We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale's cliffhanger and continue Allison's journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way," McDermott continued.

Season 2 is set to release sometime in 2022 but no dates have been made available at this time.