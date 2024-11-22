First Moana 2 Reactions Tease Disney's Animated Sequel

Disney's officially in the enviable position of saying "You're welcome," if the earliest reactions to "Moana 2" are anything to go by. Those who've been following the production of this film know the "Moana" sequel was first conceived as a Disney+ streaming series, before a last-minute retool shifted mediums and brought the story back to the big screen (where most would agree it belongs, frankly). According to the journalists, writers, and critics who were among the first in the world to feast their eyes on the movie, that creative overhaul was well worth the trouble.

Just check out what pretty much everyone has to say across the board, such as critic Tessa Smith from the outlet Mama's Geeky: "'Moana 2' is a worthy sequel! Hilarious, great music & tons of [heart]. Another emotional & empowering journey on the sea. Animation is STUNNING! New characters are fantastic but at its best when Moana & Maui are together. Their banter is everything!" Smith also teases a mid-credits scene surprise for those who stay seated through the end credits.

Screen Rant critic Joseph Deckelmeier echoed those thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the choice to bring in Moana's sister Simea this time around (voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda) was a total winner:

"The animation is breathtaking, and Moana's ensemble crew is fantastic. Her little sister completely stole the show for me. The story is strong and well-crafted. It's a delightful sequel. I also enjoyed [...] the music!"

Chris Killian of Comic Book, however, offers somewhat more tempered praise. It was always going to be a challenge to improve upon the musical talents of "Moana" song writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and his team, and that absence can apparently be felt in the sequel. Still, that's only a minor splash of cold water to the face amid an ocean of praise, with Killian stating, "While the songs aren't quite as catchy this go round, Moana and Maui are still an infectious pair, delivering hilarious gags and heartfelt moments. Brilliant animation, a deeper dive into Polynesian lore, ['Moana 2'] proves it's worth sailing beyond the reef once again."