First Moana 2 Reactions Tease Disney's Animated Sequel
Even a whopping eight years after the original "Moana" first hit theaters and instantly became a modern Disney classic, it sure seems like there's no telling how far the sequel will go (see what I did there?) in its quest to capture that lightning in a bottle all over again. For the nerds among us, the early box office tracking is pointing towards another Thanksgiving weekend juggernaut, much like what happened with its predecessor back in 2016. As far as general audiences are concerned, the marketing for "Moana 2" — with trailers foregrounding the fan-favorite title character, the return of Dwayne Johnson's chaotic demi-god Maui, and those lovable coconuts — has been as on-point as we'd expect from a major Disney production. All signs are pointing up as we sail headfirst into the final days before release ... but how about what critics have to say?
With the animated blockbuster set to arrive in theaters on November 27, 2024, the studio hosted a no-expenses-spared premiere in the tropical paradise of Hawai'i and early reactions to "Moana 2" are now hitting social media. Even though it features a new creative team compared to the first film, with the co-directing trio of David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller stepping in for Ron Clements, John Musker, Don Hall, and Chris Williams, it would appear that their approach to such beloved characters hasn't missed a single beat. Fans who were holding their breath to see if "Moana 2" would sink or swim can rest easy. Check out what the critics are saying below!
Moana 2 is a worthy sequel in (almost) every way
Disney's officially in the enviable position of saying "You're welcome," if the earliest reactions to "Moana 2" are anything to go by. Those who've been following the production of this film know the "Moana" sequel was first conceived as a Disney+ streaming series, before a last-minute retool shifted mediums and brought the story back to the big screen (where most would agree it belongs, frankly). According to the journalists, writers, and critics who were among the first in the world to feast their eyes on the movie, that creative overhaul was well worth the trouble.
Just check out what pretty much everyone has to say across the board, such as critic Tessa Smith from the outlet Mama's Geeky: "'Moana 2' is a worthy sequel! Hilarious, great music & tons of [heart]. Another emotional & empowering journey on the sea. Animation is STUNNING! New characters are fantastic but at its best when Moana & Maui are together. Their banter is everything!" Smith also teases a mid-credits scene surprise for those who stay seated through the end credits.
Screen Rant critic Joseph Deckelmeier echoed those thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the choice to bring in Moana's sister Simea this time around (voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda) was a total winner:
"The animation is breathtaking, and Moana's ensemble crew is fantastic. Her little sister completely stole the show for me. The story is strong and well-crafted. It's a delightful sequel. I also enjoyed [...] the music!"
Chris Killian of Comic Book, however, offers somewhat more tempered praise. It was always going to be a challenge to improve upon the musical talents of "Moana" song writer Lin-Manuel Miranda and his team, and that absence can apparently be felt in the sequel. Still, that's only a minor splash of cold water to the face amid an ocean of praise, with Killian stating, "While the songs aren't quite as catchy this go round, Moana and Maui are still an infectious pair, delivering hilarious gags and heartfelt moments. Brilliant animation, a deeper dive into Polynesian lore, ['Moana 2'] proves it's worth sailing beyond the reef once again."
Expect an adventure full of heart and jaw-dropping visuals in Moana 2
Even more than the toe-tapping songs, the brilliant voice acting, and that "Mad Max: Fury Road" homage in the original "Moana," what impressed audiences and critics alike the most was the sheer emotions inherent in Moana's journey across the seas to save her people and the breathtaking visuals on display every step of the way. Luckily, by all accounts, none of that was sacrificed in the process of bringing "Moana 2" to life.
Outlet The Hollywood Handle praises the return of Moana and Maui's dynamic as "just as great as you can remember," before going on to compliment the overall story to an even greater extent:
"The sequel reaches higher levels with outstanding visuals and new characters that worked so well in a story with massive heart. The songs might not be as remarkable as its predecessor but there are still some fun ones."
Meanwhile, Alayna Petrou of The Silver Screen reiterates much of the same strengths mentioned already, running the gamut of the animation to songs to the awe and emotion of the story:
"An amazing showcase of animated set pieces, I was in awe of the visuals the whole time! The songs are catchy & there's a beautiful heart at the centre of the story. I enjoyed it!"
More reactions are sure to begin rolling in throughout the next week, /Film's included. Be sure to keep an eye out for that and our review in the days to come, as "Moana 2" storms into theaters November 27, 2024.