Moana 2 Review: A Few Rough Waves Aren't Enough To Sink Disney's Sentimental Sequel

A lot has changed for Moana in three years, and Auli'i Cravalho (who already crushed it this year in the "Mean Girls" musical) beautifully reflects this evolution. She's still the positive, bubbly leader we know and love, but there's a maturity and groundedness to her voice that echoes her new position as a seasoned wayfinder and, more importantly, as an older sister. Moana has a toddler-aged lil' sis named Simea (Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda), who practically worships her as if she were an ancestral god. Of all the new additions to "Moana 2," Simea is undoubtedly the strongest. Moana is brave and willing to adventure even if it means putting her life at risk, but the thought of devastating Simea is almost too much for her to bear. Pessimists may see the little sister's inclusion as a "cute tax," but Cravalho and Lambert-Tsuda's palpable chemistry perfectly captures the dynamic of age-gap siblings and forces Moana to realize that the true risk in all of her voyages is that she has people in her life worth losing.

As for her crew, the addition of Loto (Rose Matafeo), Kele (David Fane), and Moni (Hualalai Chung) is where the switch from series to feature film is most noticeable. All three characters are delightful in their own right, but "Moana 2" is attempting to do so much with her newest adventure that we don't spend enough time really getting to know them. Even after one of the characters has a near-death experience, the film doesn't sit with his visible trauma response and all is forgotten in the interest of plot momentum for the next scene.

It's a shame because their addition does make room for another growth point for Moana — realizing that even heroes are strongest when they work on a team with their community. Here's hoping that if Disney decides to pursue a third film (considering where this film left off, they should), we'll get more of Moana's crew.