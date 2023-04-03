The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Anya Taylor-Joy On Finding Peach's Voice [Exclusive Interview]

There is a big change in Peach from the video games, which is really cool. She's got an ax now. Can you talk about your approach to this version of the character?

When I was first approached about playing Peach, I was, A) extremely honored, but B) a little bit hesitant just because in my head, before I met everybody, I thought, "Oh, I really want to do this, but I only want to do it if she is a modern — not only princess, but ruler." She's really a leader in this. I felt like we could create a more three-dimensional character that had her own agency.

I was so thrilled when I first met everybody that everyone was on the same page. We all wanted to do the same thing. That just made for a very exciting process because there are moments where I did want to call back to the original game and have that fandom payoff in that way. But also, it wouldn't have worked for the whole of the movie. She's a three-dimensional character now. You have to have colors in her voice. I just feel very grateful that I was supported every step of the way and that there wasn't any pushback.

Speaking of her voice, it's really cool because, in the game, she's very breathy and high. But your voice gives her more gravitas. How did you go about finding that pitch for her?

Well, I'm rather fortunate that I do have a big range in the way that I can sound. That's usually something that, for any character, animated or not, that's something that I start deciding to pitch. There are certain characters of mine that definitely sound a lot more soprano and others that lean in a heavier direction towards more of the alto part of my voice. But I think I was so lucky with the script that it naturally lends itself to that undulation. It naturally lends itself to moments where that gravitas is important and commanding. Then, other moments where it serves to be softer. It serves to be a bit breathier.

There's now a trend of video game projects. For so long it was, "Oh, don't do a movie about a video game." But now, every video game project is great. What do you think the change is due to?

Potentially, that it's fans making movies for fans, if that makes sense. At least, that's the way it feels in this film. Everyone's a fan. Everybody wants to deliver that fan experience that I think they're looking for themselves. If you're making movies in that way, if you're making movies in a way to ... I don't know, fulfill some need, then, naturally, people are going to love it.