Princess Peach Isn't A Damsel In Distress In The Super Mario Bros Movie (But Luigi Is)

When "Donkey Kong" hit arcades in 1981, the main objective was pretty clear. Players had to control the little guy at the bottom of the screen through a series of ladders and dropped barrels in an effort to save the helpless damsel in the clutches of the titular ape. When Mario became a video game mascot of his own, he once again had to save a woman, this time named Princess Toadstool (later Peach), from the nefarious clutches of King Koopa (later, Bowser). For most "Mario" games moving forward, this premise was repeated — Peach gets captured and taken hostage for one reason or another, and it's up to a plumber named Mario to save her.

However, don't expect that to be the case in the upcoming "Super Mario Bros. Movie," Illumination's animated take on the illustrious franchise. In a new interview with Total Film Magazine, co-director Aaron Horvath revealed Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) will be depicted in the film as more than capable of defending both herself and the citizens of the Mushroom Kingdom. So, who will Mario (Chris Pratt) have to save from Bowser (Jack Black)? Just take a look at the film's name.

"[Luigi] takes the Princess Peach role in our story," Horvath said. "It's Mario's goal to save his brother from Bowser's clutches. He has to go on this epic adventure to do that."