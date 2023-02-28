The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Leaping Into Theaters A Little Earlier

Wahoo! "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is leveling up its release date: the animated video game movie has shifted its position on the theatrical schedule ever so slightly, and is now set to hit theaters on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, as opposed to that Friday. It's unclear why Universal and Illumination opted for the shift given that the theatrical competition doesn't seem particularly stiff that week, but it's worth noting that this is Easter week: an earlier release could mean even bigger box office returns from families who may be on spring or holiday breaks.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has the chance to capitalize on holiday weekends worldwide, and Variety reports that it's set for a release on April 28, 2023, in Japan, in time for a series of holidays collectively called Golden Week. The film is also poised to debut in over 60 global markets across April and May. These strategically timed openings could mean big money for the Chris Pratt-led film, which comes from the studio that brought audiences the multi-billion-dollar "Despicable Me" and "Minions" franchises. A major audience turnout would also put to bed that pesky, still-lingering false claim that video game adaptations are typically doomed to fail.