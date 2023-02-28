The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Leaping Into Theaters A Little Earlier
Wahoo! "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is leveling up its release date: the animated video game movie has shifted its position on the theatrical schedule ever so slightly, and is now set to hit theaters on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, as opposed to that Friday. It's unclear why Universal and Illumination opted for the shift given that the theatrical competition doesn't seem particularly stiff that week, but it's worth noting that this is Easter week: an earlier release could mean even bigger box office returns from families who may be on spring or holiday breaks.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has the chance to capitalize on holiday weekends worldwide, and Variety reports that it's set for a release on April 28, 2023, in Japan, in time for a series of holidays collectively called Golden Week. The film is also poised to debut in over 60 global markets across April and May. These strategically timed openings could mean big money for the Chris Pratt-led film, which comes from the studio that brought audiences the multi-billion-dollar "Despicable Me" and "Minions" franchises. A major audience turnout would also put to bed that pesky, still-lingering false claim that video game adaptations are typically doomed to fail.
Mario is set to rule the April box office
Box office prognostication aside, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" looks pretty great for a film that first garnered headlines for its potentially ill-suited casting choices. While "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Pratt didn't seem like a natural fit to don the Italian plumber's mustache and gloves (metaphorically, of course, unless he really got creative while voice recording), trailers for the movie so far make it look like a fun, bright, reference-packed adventure comedy for fans of the classic Nintendo games.
In addition to Pratt, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and in perhaps its most inspired bit of casting, Jack Black as Bowser. The movie directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic follows Mario, Peach, and Toad as they attempt to traverse the Mushroom Kingdom on a mission to stop power-hungry Bowser, who appears to have captured Luigi based on first trailers.
The April release slate is currently pretty empty, with potential horror film sleeper hits like "Renfield," "Evil Dead Rise," and "Beau is Afraid" set to release in the weeks after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." In the end, though, Pratt's stiffest competition may end up being himself: the next potential blockbuster on the schedule is May's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3."
