The Best Part Of The Super Mario Bros. Trailer Is The Brief Glimpse Of Our Main Man Luigi

The first trailer for the Nintendo and Illumination's "Super Mario Bros." movie is here, and while many fans are focused on the Chris Pratt of it all, some of us just wanted a peek at the other pixelated plumber at the center of the franchise. That's right, I'm talking about the guy in green, Luigi! It takes more than just Mario to make up the Super Mario Bros., after all, and his brother Luigi is really the heart and soul of the franchise. Not only that, but while Pratt's casting as Mario raised more than a few eyebrows, almost no one is upset that "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day is voicing the taller, better-looking brother of the pair. Honestly, why didn't they just make a "Luigi's Mansion" movie? We don't have one of those yet, and we already have a "Super Mario Bros." movie!

Most of the trailer for the upcoming film shows Mario and Bowser (Jack Black) bopping around the Mushroom and Koopa Kingdoms, respectively, but there is a tiny glimpse at the end of my main man Luigi running from a pack of Dry Bones. Maybe I'll get my "Luigi's Mansion" wish after all!