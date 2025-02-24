Every Oscar Winner For Best Animated Feature, Ranked

The Academy Awards have been honoring animation since 1932 when Walt Disney began a near decade-long reign over the then-newly minted best cartoon short subject category. However, in 2001, the ceremony inaugurated the best animated feature category, beginning a now-storied tradition that has helped the medium skyrocket in popularity and prestige. Sure, some folks still sideline it as children's entertainment — including at the ceremony itself — but so long as based god Guillermo Del Toro proclaims it as cinema, animation will live on as such.

Thanks to the category's relative infancy, not to mention its smaller pool of competitors, the majority of the now over 100 nominees are some of the best the medium has to offer. However, not every winner is a winner, if you know what we mean. Here is our definitive ranking of every best animated feature at the Oscars, from the times the Academy got it wrong to the times they gave a modern classic its due.