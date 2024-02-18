The Many Monsters, Spirits, And Kami In Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away Explained

Hayao Miyazaki's 2003 fantasy film "Spirited Away" is set largely in a bathhouse reserved for itinerant spirits and traveling minor deities. In the world of "Spirited Away," gods, sprites, and other magical beings from Japanese folklore accumulate a great deal of filth and weariness in their travels, and occasionally have to rest and wash up at a local spa. The spa is usually only visible to spirits, and is run by the tyrannical and terrifying Yubaba, a large-headed witch. Yubaba enslaves the young Chihiro, changes her name to Sen, and forces her to work in the spa. While there, Chihiro interacts with human-shaped co-workers, and serves a wide variety of magical beings she cannot fathom.

The creatures in "Spirited Away" are all wholly original creations, invented by Miyazaki specifically for the movie. It's a credit to the director and the other filmmakers that all of the deities on display feel ineffably old, as if they escaped from obscure corners of ancient Japanese lore, already fully formed. One might swear, for instance, that they had encountered susuwatari — soot sprites — in their studies before. It seems that susuwatari were invented for Miyazaki's 1988 movie "My Neighbor Totoro," and were merely reused for "Spirited Away." They later met Grogu aka Baby Yoda in a Disney+ animated short.

Many of the other creatures from "Spirited Away" are directly inspired by elements of actual folklore, however. Indeed, a lot of the images and ideas come directly from Shinto iconography. Here is a brief list of the gods, creatures, and concepts that inspired "Spirited Away."