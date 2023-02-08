Filmed Version Of Spirited Away Stage Play Adapting Beloved Studio Ghibli Anime Coming To Theaters

Great news anime fans, and fans of everything that is haunting yet wonderful! The stage play adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's beloved anime classic "Spirited Away" is finally headed to the U.S.! Better yet, you won't have to be exclusively in New York to see it, because GKIDS is set to release it in theaters across North America.

"Spirited Away" follows Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who is on her way to a new home with her parents. While visiting an abandoned amusement park, Chihiro's parents are turned into pigs while she is sent to work at a magical bathhouse by a sorceress. It is left to Chihiro to find a way out of this magical and haunting place, get her parents back, and return to the normal world.

The film was a monumental success. It quickly became the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, a record it held for almost two decades until it was dethroned by juggernaut "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train." It was cited by the Sight & Sound poll as one of the greatest films of all time and became the first and (sadly) so far only non-English-language animated film to win an Oscar.

The stage play (the first-ever production of the film) is directed and adapted by Tony-winner John Caird, who became internationally renowned for the landmark West End production of "Les Misérables," which has been running since 1985, while Toby Olié provides the puppetry design. GKIDS will release two separate filmed performances of the production, which stars Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead Chihiro. Mari Natsuki, who voiced Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the film, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park.