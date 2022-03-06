Spirited Away Is Brought To Life In Delightful Images From New Stage Show

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's classic animated film "Spirited Away" has been reborn on the stage. Toho Stage has what looks to be a beautifully mounted theater adaptation of "Spirited Away" running in Tokyo, directed by two-time Tony Award winner John Caird ("Les Misérables," "Nicholas Nickleby.") The show runs until March 29, 2022, at the Imperial Theatre in Central Tokyo, after which it will expand to more cities in Japan, with an eye toward other international territories in the future.

In the meantime, designer and puppeteer Toby Olié has shared some images from the production on Twitter and his website. Below, you can see some of those images, with live-action versions of characters like No-Face and Haku in his white dragon form.

First look: Spirited Away on stage Adapting the limitless imagination of Hayao Miyazakiâ€™s iconic animation for the stage was both a monumental joy & challenge. More images in my online gallery: https://t.co/rLGZRBzamN#千と千尋の神隠し #SpiritedAway pic.twitter.com/05Dyf3H1Qc — Toby OliÃ© (@TobyOlie) March 3, 2022

Here are even more images of #SpiritedAway at Tokyoâ€™s Imperial Theatre. Thank you for all of the kinds words, likes & shares of my previous tweet. Iâ€™m so happy people are liking our interpretations of such well loved characters 😅https://t.co/rLGZRBzamN#千と千尋の神隠し pic.twitter.com/GjDdeSvCWL — Toby OliÃ© (@TobyOlie) March 4, 2022

This show is being made with Ghibli's cooperation. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last month, Miyazaki's producing partner, Toshio Suzuki, said that they trusted Caird and liked his vision for the show.

In Japanese, "Spirited Away" goes by the title of "Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi," which translates as "Sen and Chihiro's Spiriting Away." Chihiro is the name of the 10-year-old protagonist, a girl whose parents turn into pigs at an abandoned amusement park. She soon finds herself her stuck in indentured servitude at a bathhouse for yōkai spirits, run by a witch, Yubaba, who takes to calling her "Sen" based on one of the kanji characters in her name.

Yubaba also has a twin named Zeniba, so "Spirited Away" already has a tradition of dual names and dual roles. In a sense it's all too appropriate, then, that "Spirited Away" on stage is double casting its main roles (via Polygon). Kanna Hashimoto, who has served as an ambassador for the Tokyo International Film Festival, and Mone Kamishiraishi, who voiced the co-lead in the global anime hit, "Your Name," are playing Chihiro/Sen. Mari Natsuki, who voiced Yubaba/Zenibaba in the Oscar-winning Miyazaki film, shares casting with Romi Park as the same characters on stage.