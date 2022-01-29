The Long-Awaited Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Open In November

Studio Ghibli has finally announced the opening date for its theme park in Japan later this year. We had a general idea that it would be opening in fall 2022, but now the studio has confirmed that the doors will open on November 1 alongside an image of Totoro, its mascot and the title character in Hayao Miyazaki's "My Neighbor Totoro" (who is technically also a Pixar character, since he popped up in "Toy Story 3.")

We've been following the development of this theme park since back in 2017 when it was first announced. I wrote my first published /Film article about it, and even before that, we were dreaming about what a Ghibli theme park could be like.

Now, it's about to become a reality. The Studio Ghibli theme park will open in Aichi Prefecture in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, which already holds a recreation of Satsuki and Mei's house from "My Neighbor Totoro." Using the Shinkansen (bullet train) and local train lines, it's about a three-hour ride from Tokyo to Nagoya Station, and then another hour ride from there to the site of the park.

Eventually, there will be five areas or "lands" in the Ghibli theme park, but they'll have a staggered opening, so only the first one (Totoro-themed) will debut this year. Local officials have said (per Variety) that two other areas, including a "Princess Mononoke" section and a section themed to "Kiki's Delivery Service" and "Howl's Moving Castle," will open next year, while the final two areas are planned for a 2024 opening at the latest.