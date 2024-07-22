Inside Out 2 Just Crossed A Jaw-Dropping Box Office Milestone

More than five weeks into its theatrical run, "Inside Out 2" continues to break records. Disney and Pixar's blockbuster animated sequel has become the single box office story of 2024 for a variety of reasons, from bringing the storied animation studio back to its former glory days to becoming one of just a small handful of films in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion milestone, it's been an unbelievably impressive run. Now, the film has delved even further into record-breaking territory as it has entered the top 15 all-time list of biggest global grossers.

Director Kelsey Mann's "Inside Out 2" pulled in $12.8 million this past weekend, its sixth in theaters overall. It stayed at number three on the charts, dropping just 36% compared to the prior weekend, despite stiff competition from "Despicable Me 4" and "Twisters," which topped the charts with a much bigger than expected $80.5 million. With that, the film's running total has ballooned to $596.3 million domestically to go with an unreal $846.9 million overseas for a grand total of $1.443 billion worldwide. That puts it at number 15 on the all time worldwide chart, just ahead of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" ($1.4 billion).

By the end of this sentence, it figures to pass "Barbie" ($1.445 billion), which was last year's highest-grossing movie globally. That adds a truly astonishing bit of context to just how impressive this movie's run has been. A little more context? The second biggest Hollywood movie of 2024 remains "Dune: Part Two," which pulled in $711.8 million earlier this year. Or, to put it another way, a little less than half of what "Inside Out 2" has done up to this point.