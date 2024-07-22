Twisters Just Set An Impressive (And Specific) Box Office Record

The hot streak at the summer box office remains alive and well as director Lee Isaac Chung's "Twisters" did much, much better on opening weekend than anyone expected it to. The standalone sequel to the classic 1996 summer blockbuster "Twister" had been expected to open in the $50 million range based on early tracking numbers. Some analysts, however, had predicted that the disaster flick would open much higher. That proved to be true, so much so that Chung's crowd-pleaser has found its way into the record books with the biggest opening weekend ever for a disaster movie in the U.S.

Universal Pictures' "Twisters" took in an estimated $80.5 million domestically, easily topping the charts this past weekend. With that, it breaks a very specific record held by Roland Emmerich's "The Day After Tomorrow," which hit theaters 20 years ago in 2004. That film opened to $68.7 million domestically and, ever since, that has been the high bar for a disaster movie in North America. It took two decades, but that record has finally been broken. Whether it was folks who grew up going to the movies in the '90s looking for a blast of nostalgia or younger moviegoers who were merely on board for an old-school blockbuster, this one successfully cast a very wide net.

The film centers on a former storm chaser named Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones). She is lured back to the action by a friend (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. They cross paths with the popular social media storm chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) and decide to team up, contending with multiple massive storm systems in Oklahoma. Maura Tierney ("The Iron Claw"), Sasha Lane ("Hellboy"), David Corenswet ("Pearl"), Katy O'Brian ("The Mandalorian"), Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), and Paul Scheer ("The League") also star.