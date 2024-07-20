Twisters Sucks Up $74 Million At The Box Office In Opening Weekend

Nothing is safe from the suck zone of a tornado. It wrecks houses, it steals chickens, and now it has captured the wallets of moviegoers as well. Lee Isaac Chung's "Twisters" is off to a rip-roaring start, grossing $32.2 million on Friday (including Thursday previews) and landing an A- CinemaScore from audience exit polling. Per the Hollywood Reporter, "Twisters" is now on track for a $74.6 million opening weekend, but it wouldn't be at all surprising to see it climb higher.

Adjusting for inflation, that's on par with the massive opening of the original 1996 movie "Twister," which grossed $41 million ($82 million in 2024 dollars) over its opening weekend. The performance of "Twisters" is especially impressive given that disaster movies are a box office gamble. Opening weekend estimates for "Twisters" were conservative, pegging it for a debut in the $50-55 million range. Its success, much like the titular tornadoes, has come without warning.

"Twisters" had a production budget of $155 million, according to Variety. This is smaller than the "almost $200 million overall budget" quoted by The Oklahoman last year, though the discrepancy could be explained by generous tax incentives for filming in the state. The 2021 Filmed in Oklahoma Act established cash rebates of up to 38% for movies produced in Oklahoma — and "Twisters" certainly earns every penny, given how many times Oklahoma is name-dropped. The movie's soundtrack (available to buy as "Twisters: The Album") includes the songs "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," "Out of Oklahoma," and — just in case anyone was still geographically confused — "We Ain't in Kansas Any More."