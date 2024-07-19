Shooting Twisters In Oklahoma Was Especially Challenging Thanks To Real Tornadoes

"Twisters" may have plenty to prove as the sequel to a beloved '90s blockbuster, but the cast and crew behind the film certainly earned their tornado season bona fides while shooting the blustery project on location in Oklahoma. A new Vanity Fair interview with director Lee Isaac Chung reveals that the film's shoot was battered with multiple storms that forced stars and crew members to seek shelter, and even one that wrecked a set that was already due to be swept away by tornadoes on screen.

Chung, who grew up in Arkansas and says he endured tornadoes while living in a trailer home as a kid, made the conscious choice to film in the heart of the dangerous area known as Tornado Alley. In an impressively meta move, the movie's crew employed both a full-time meteorologist and an emergency planner, both of whom worked to make sure everyone working on the project was safe. Temporary shelters were often put in place, with special attention paid to the threat of lightning that could easily strike the metal equipment –- like tall light towers –- on set.

The filmmaker says getting ahead of the weather was key to the group's safety. "We're in fields very far away from the city, 200 of us out there who suddenly have to find a place to shelter," Chung explained. "It's very difficult. So we have to anticipate what the weather is going to do." More often than not, this drove him to take a quick in-and-out approach to shooting, one that allowed the film to stay on schedule even in such wild circumstances. "We were finding constantly that we would film wonderful skies, but then we'd get shut down as a result, maybe 30 minutes into it," he told the outlet. "The compromise was always just that we'd had a lot less time to do things."