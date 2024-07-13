Twister's Box Office Success Redefined The Summer Movie Season — Literally

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

For nearly as long as movies have been a form of mass entertainment, the disaster genre has brought excitement and thrills to the big screen, dating back to 1933's "Deluge," which picks up in the aftermath of a massive earthquake in New York. At some point, these films became big business, commanding big budgets in Hollywood. Look no further than 1998, when both "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact" opened mere months from one another, offering radically different takes on the whole asteroid colliding with the Earth scenario. The '90s also gifted us a very important entry in this enduring genre in the form of director Jan de Bont's "Twister."

Released in 1996, "Twister" became something of a phenomenon and a real marker for how technology was going to change blockbuster filmmaking forever. "Twister" made great use of the advancements in CGI that Steven Spielberg pioneered in 1993's landmark smash hit "Jurassic Park." Not coincidentally, Michael Crichton, who wrote the "Jurassic Park" novel, was involved in this film as well, as was Spielberg as an executive producer. If dinosaurs could be convincingly brought to life on screen, so too could terrifying tornadoes capable of bringing mass destruction and chaos. De Bont displayed natural disasters in ways never seen before on the silver screen, and audiences ate it up.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Twister" in honor of the release of its legacy sequel, "Twisters." We'll go over how the film came to be, how the groundbreaking special effects were made, what happened when the movie hit theaters, how it forever changed the summer movie season, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?