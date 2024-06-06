Twister's Bill Paxton Had A 'Tougher' Sequel Idea In Mind Years Ago

Jan de Bont's "Twister" might be regarded nowadays as one of the most thrilling blockbusters of the 1990s, but when it hit theaters on May 10, 1996, the first, heavily-hyped summer tentpole out of the gate that year, it felt like a bit of a miss. Responses varied, mostly because you really needed to see the film on a massive screen in a theater outfitted with top-grade sound –- this way, the visual/aural sensation concocted by de Bont and the best of the best at ILM and Skywalker Sound could blow you up, up and out of the cineplex, thus distracting you from the bland characters and preposterously thin plot. (Helen Hunt's character needs to face and survive an F5 tornado to exorcize her childhood demons.)

Actually, there's a world in which this is an awesomely preposterous plot, but "Twister" offers only mechanical blockbuster storytelling. The film –- from which great things were expected given this was de Bont's follow-up to one of the truly great blockbusters of the 1990s in "Speed" –- didn't want to get wild; it just wanted to deliver the eye-popping, ear-splitting goods, hype you for the planned theme park ride, and maybe kick off a franchise.

Interestingly, that last objective is only now being met in 2024 with Lee Isaac Chung's "Twisters." There were a few toe-dip developments over the years (including one with Hunt as writer-director), but Universal Pictures and, most importantly, Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment were never, sorry, blown away by any of the pitches.

We'll find out if they hit on the right idea later this summer, but there is one intriguing "what if" to which we'll never have the answer. Hunt's co-star, Bill Paxton, had a notion for how the sequel should play out. And to my mind, the "Twister 2" he wanted to make is the one I wanted the first time out.