Glen Powell Makes One Thing Clear About The New Twister Movie Twisters
Let's talk about "Twisters"! Near the end of 2022, word broke that a potential sequel to "Twister," the 1996 disaster pic starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was in the works. At one point, Hunt was even floated as a potential director and star of the film. Then, "Top Gun: Maverick" helmer Joseph Kosinski was attached. Eventually, though, Kosinski left the project, and then things started to get interesting and/or confusing.
Kosinski was replaced by an unlikely name: Lee Isaac Chung, director of the devastating indie pic "Minari." Then, Daisy Edgar-Jones joined the cast of the film, titled "Twisters." But when news broke that Edgar-Jones was part of the cast, it came with a surprising bit of new info: the film was no longer a sequel to "Twister." Instead, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the studios behind the pic, were calling it a "new chapter."
Now, Edgar-Jones' fellow "Twisters" cast member Glen Powell is confirming that and doubling down on the idea of "Twisters" being a whole new thing. So don't expect any callbacks to "Twister," folks. This is not a sequel.
It's definitely not a reboot
In case you need a reminder, 1996's "Twister" was helmed by Jan de Bont, with a screenplay co-written by "Jurassic Park" scribe Michael Crichton. It followed a team of storm chasers over a period of a few days as a series of devastating tornados rip through Oklahoma. It's not exactly a good movie, but gosh, it sure is fun to watch, with cutting-edge special effects (for the time) and a killer supporting cast that even includes a young, scene-stealing Philip Seymour Hoffman. It was a hit, but it didn't exactly cry out for a sequel. And it looks like we're never getting a sequel, anyway!
Speaking with Vogue, "Twisters" actor Glen Powell made things abundantly clear, stating: "It's definitely not a reboot." Ah-ha! So it's not a reboot! But is it a sequel? No, apparently not. Powell added: "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day." So there you have it! "Twisters" is its own thing, although I think it's safe to assume everyone is going to approach the film as being connected to "Twister." I mean, it's from the same studio and has a similar name. Folks can call it an "original story" all they want, but audiences are still going to make the connection.
In addition to Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, "Twisters" also stars Anthony Ramos. It's currently scheduled to roll into theaters on July 19, 2024.