Glen Powell Makes One Thing Clear About The New Twister Movie Twisters

In case you need a reminder, 1996's "Twister" was helmed by Jan de Bont, with a screenplay co-written by "Jurassic Park" scribe Michael Crichton. It followed a team of storm chasers over a period of a few days as a series of devastating tornados rip through Oklahoma. It's not exactly a good movie, but gosh, it sure is fun to watch, with cutting-edge special effects (for the time) and a killer supporting cast that even includes a young, scene-stealing Philip Seymour Hoffman. It was a hit, but it didn't exactly cry out for a sequel. And it looks like we're never getting a sequel, anyway!

Speaking with Vogue, "Twisters" actor Glen Powell made things abundantly clear, stating: "It's definitely not a reboot." Ah-ha! So it's not a reboot! But is it a sequel? No, apparently not. Powell added: "We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It's a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation. It's just its own standalone story in the modern-day." So there you have it! "Twisters" is its own thing, although I think it's safe to assume everyone is going to approach the film as being connected to "Twister." I mean, it's from the same studio and has a similar name. Folks can call it an "original story" all they want, but audiences are still going to make the connection.

In addition to Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, "Twisters" also stars Anthony Ramos. It's currently scheduled to roll into theaters on July 19, 2024.