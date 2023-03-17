Daisy Edgar-Jones Joins Twisters, Which May No Longer Be A Twister Sequel

Daisy Edgar-Jones is coming off starring in last year's lucrative mid-budget hit "Where the Crawdads Sing," having previously starred in Hulu's "Under the Banner of Heaven" and shared the screen with "Aftersun" and future "Gladiator 2" lead Paul Mescal in the acclaimed miniseries "Normal People." Per THR, Edgar-Jones (assuming she closes her deal) will star in "Twisters" as "a former storm chaser who, after surviving a disastrous tornado encounter, now works a desk job. However, she will soon be forced to, you guessed it, go out into the breach once more."

Besides grossing nearly half a billion dollars, "Twister" received a well-earned pair of Oscar nominations for its CGI effects and sound design, both of which were pretty spectacular for their time (and probably hold up pretty well to this day). It's also a movie chock-full of renowned character actors, including Cary Elwes, Jeremy Davies, and Connor Roy himself, "Succession" veteran Alan Ruck. "Tár" director Todd Field also co-stars as a member of Jo's storm-chaser team, along with the late Oscar-winner Philip Seymour Hoffman as the crew's (still capable) class clown and "Suck Zone" expert, Dusty.

So far, though, "Twister" is actually fairly even-matched with "Twister," when it comes to the pedigree of talent involved. The film is being helmed by celebrated "Minari" filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung (fresh off directing an intriguingly unconventional episode of "The Mandalorian" with "The Convert") from a script by "The Revenant" and "The Midnight Sky" scribe Mark L. Smith. Could this prove to be the next great reboot we never anticipated? We shall find out when "Twisters" whirls into theaters on July 19, 2024.