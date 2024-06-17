The Best Post-Apocalyptic Movie Of The Year Stars A Cat (And Has No Dialogue) [Annecy]

The Annecy Animation Film Festival is a place of wonder and discovery. It's an event where you can catch the premiere of the latest "Despicable Me" movie and the return of the Looney Tunes to the big screen, but you can also enjoy teases for the next big thing in studio animation (like Chris Sanders' "The Wild Robot") and appreciate small independent films from around the world.

It's usually in the latter category that the biggest gems can be uncovered, such as "Flow," the sophomore feature by Gints Zilbalodis (who previously wowed the animation world with 2019's video game-inspired "Away," which he animated entirely on his own). This is a beautiful, poignant movie about a group of animals trying to survive in the wild, told entirely without dialogue and animated in a naturalistic way — with the animals not being anthropomorphized but acting just like animals (echoing the golden era of Disney and movies like "Bambi").

"Flow" is also a kick-ass post-apocalyptic movie. You see, when we first meet the film's young cat protagonist, human life seems to have perished and all traces of them have disappeared without a sign. It happened relatively recently, too, judging by how the cat finds an artist's house with the bed unmade but not yet covered in dust or anything. Even without humans to worry about, the cat still finds itself in a forest full of dangers. We watch as our feline hero is forced to outwit a pack of five bully dogs, evade a deer stampede, and even avoid an attack by a secretarybird. Oh, and did I mention there's a flood?