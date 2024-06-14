Despicable Me 4 Review: A Tired Franchise Crams Too Much Story, Forgets The Jokes [Annecy]

It's been almost 15 years since "Despicable Me" burst onto the scene, heralding the arrival of a new powerhouse in American animation, a new money-printing machine, and the most popular animated characters in decades — the Minions.

Now, after several spin-offs, we're back to the main series, absent for seven years. And yet, in that time, not much has changed. Felonius Gru (Steve Carell) is still a reformed villain with zero temptation to return to his evil ways. He is still very much in love with his family — wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and adopted daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (newcomer Madison Polan) — and doesn't seem to be doing anything with his army of hench-minions. The only new thing in this movie and Gru's world is the addition of a new child. Gru Jr. looks like a mini-Gru, but with slightly more hair. The addition of a child is enough plot for a movie, and how this changes the family dynamic an interesting enough way of kickstarting the second trilogy in the franchise.

Except, nothing is enough for the money-hungry Minions. Instead, "Despicable Me 4" crams so much story, so many different subplots and characters you'd think you're watching a 10-episode anthology series. Unsurprisingly, each and every one of these gets abandoned pretty quickly in favor of the next new thing. Whatever goodwill "Migration" may have earned Illumination as being capable of experimenting with good visuals or story is squandered here, as the overstuffed "Despicable Me 4" abandons any pretense of caring about characters or narrative, choosing instead to cram as many gags, characters, and little stories with as little consequences as they can. Judging by the thunderous response at the film's premiere at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, audiences will laugh this movie to box office gold.