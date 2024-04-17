Bluey's The Sign Ending Explained: The Big Special Teaches More To Parents Than Kids

Calypso's telling of The Farmer is one of butterfly effects, and how we can't always know whether or not an event is good luck or bad luck until we see how it plays out down the line, because everything we do is connected in some way. "The Sign" is one giant butterfly effect, but it doesn't show itself until the very end. Rad wanting to move with Frisky is what makes her call off the wedding, inspiring the girls to find her. Bluey sitting in the front seat causes them to be pulled over, but it's the same cop who pulled over Frisky 10 minutes earlier for speeding near a juice shop, which sends the group that way. At the juice shop, Bluey finds a lucky coin, and the girls all get juice. Muffin later spills her juice in the car, forcing them to pull over to clean up the mess, which is when Socks sees Frisky's car on the road.

Socks drinking too much juice catches up to her just before they've caught up with Frisky, forcing a bathroom break where Bingo sees a butterfly that follows her into the car when Socks is finished. Muffin and Socks panic about the butterfly, forcing Chilli to pull over to let the butterfly out of the car, which is how she notices the sign for the lookout and helps her realize where Frisky is. At the lookout, Muffin, Socks, and Bingo are trying to use a coin-operated binocular machine but can't because they don't have any money. Bluey uses the coin she found on the floor at the juice shop, but it gets stuck in the machine. They all decide to leave the coin there, heading back to the house so Frisky and Rad can get married.

In a bit of happenstance, the dogs who were intending on buying the Heelers' house are at the lookout the following day to get a view of their new neighborhood, finding the coin lodged in the binocular machine and using it as intended. It's then that they see a different house in the area, one with a pool (which the Heelers' house does not have) and call the real estate agent to rescind their original offer and buy the other house instead.