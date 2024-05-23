This Is A Very Serious Review Of The New Despicable Me 4 Minions Popcorn Bucket

This summer, "Despicable Me 4" is coming to theaters, bringing back Steve Carell as Gru, the super-villain who has since become an agent of the Anti-Villain League. Over the years, Gru and his girls Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan) have been through plenty of wild adventures, and now that they're joined by Gru's wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), they're welcoming a little bundle of joy into the family: Gru Jr., who is apparently intent on tormenting his dad.

However, the family will be forced on the run, as Gru is forced to deal with a new nemesis in the form of Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Of course, the little yellow Minions will be joining them, ensuring there will be plenty of chaos (and bananas and farts) in theaters this summer.

Since the "Despicable Me" franchise is obviously very serious, we wanted to provide an equally serious review of a new piece of merchandise that will be exclusively available at Universal Studios theme parks. Since stylized, collectible popcorn buckets are all the rage right now, from the suggestive "Dune" popcorn bucket to "Ghostbusters" ghost traps, "Despicable Me 4" is getting a new Minions popcorn bucket to enhance the serious business of eating popcorn, especially if you're on the go. Because if there's one problem that we all have, it's needing a convenient popcorn receptacle that looks like a Minion.