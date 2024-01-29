Gru's Family Are The Anti-Incredibles In Despicable Me 4 Trailer

Reformed supervillain Felonius Gru (Steve Carell) has come a long way since "Despicable Me" released back in 2010 — the billion-dollar box office hit that put brand new animation studio Illumination on the map. In the first film, Gru adopted three orphan girls as part of a plot to steal the Moon, intending to discard them when they were no long of any use to him. But Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher) melted Gru's villainous heart and he ended up keeping them.

In "Despicable Me 2," Gru turned away from his former life of crime and began working as an agent for the Anti-Villain League. Gru's family grew a little bigger than Felonius married fellow AVL agent Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) at the end of the sequel. Now, the trailer for "Despicable Me 4" has introduced Gru and Lucy's baby son, Gru Jr., who seems unimpressed by his infamous father.

Though Gru has supposedly put his despicable ways behind him, the whole family — Gru Jr. included — end up donning burglar masks and executing a heist that unfortunately puts them in the path of a crazy nastyass honey badger. That part of the trailer has some serious "Incredibles" vibes, only instead of stopping crimes it looks like they're committing some of their own. Check out the trailer for "Despicable Me 4" above.