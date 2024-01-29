Gru's Family Are The Anti-Incredibles In Despicable Me 4 Trailer
Reformed supervillain Felonius Gru (Steve Carell) has come a long way since "Despicable Me" released back in 2010 — the billion-dollar box office hit that put brand new animation studio Illumination on the map. In the first film, Gru adopted three orphan girls as part of a plot to steal the Moon, intending to discard them when they were no long of any use to him. But Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher) melted Gru's villainous heart and he ended up keeping them.
In "Despicable Me 2," Gru turned away from his former life of crime and began working as an agent for the Anti-Villain League. Gru's family grew a little bigger than Felonius married fellow AVL agent Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) at the end of the sequel. Now, the trailer for "Despicable Me 4" has introduced Gru and Lucy's baby son, Gru Jr., who seems unimpressed by his infamous father.
Though Gru has supposedly put his despicable ways behind him, the whole family — Gru Jr. included — end up donning burglar masks and executing a heist that unfortunately puts them in the path of a crazy nastyass honey badger. That part of the trailer has some serious "Incredibles" vibes, only instead of stopping crimes it looks like they're committing some of their own. Check out the trailer for "Despicable Me 4" above.
Who's in the Gru crew?
The release of the "Despicable Me 4" trailer was accompanied by cast details, confirming that the youngest of the three adopted girls, Agnes, has been recast again. Voiced by Elsie Fisher in the first two "Despicable Me" movies and by Nev Scharrel in "Despicable Me 3," Agnes will now be voiced by nine-year-old newcomer Madison Skyy Polan.
Gru is also facing some new enemies, though given that Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) swears vengeance in the trailer, it sounds like they're actually old enemies. Maxime is aided by his girlfriend, Valentina (Sofía Vergara). Other new characters will be voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chloe Fineman.
Returning newcomers include Pierre Coffin, director of the first three "Despicable Me" movies and "Minions," as the voice(s) of Gru's trusted yellow henchthings, and Steve Coogan as AVL director Silas Ramsbottom. Chris Renaud, who co-directed the first two movies with Coffin, is back at the helm for "Despicable 4," alongside Patrick Delage, who has worked on the "Despicable Me" films as an animator since the first one, and is now making his feature directorial debut.
"Despicable Me 4" lands in theaters on July 3, 2024.