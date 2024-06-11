The Wild Robot Footage Reaction: Visuals So Good You'll Think It's A Still Painting [Annecy]﻿

Chris Sanders is no stranger to making audiences drop their jaws in awe, right before making them sob during a film. The co-director of "Lilo & Stitch" and "How to Train Your Dragon" has time and time again delivered movies full of heart, thrilling action, and fantastic visuals. Now, he's back with "The Wild Robot," one of our most anticipated movies of the year, and if the footage shown to enthusiastic audiences at the Annecy Animation Film Festival is anything to go by, you better get your tissues ready.

Based on Peter Brown's celebrated middle-grade book of the same name from 2016, the film follows Rozzum 7134, or "Roz." Played by Lupita Nyong'o, Roz is a robot who gets stranded on a deserted island populated only by animals. While trying to survive and find a task to fulfill (as is her programming), she accidentally becomes the guardian of a baby gosling, from whom she will learn to truly live.

Audiences at Annecy were treated to about 20 minutes of footage from "The Wild Robot" — the opening scene from the film, as well as a pivotal sequence from the second act — before being shown the new trailer (see above). But before the footage was screened, DreamWorks' Animation unveiled a sizzle reel celebrating the 30th anniversary of the studio that mostly focused on its big franchises — though some of the biggest cheers were for the brief shots from beloved movies like "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron." The video served to show the evolution of DreamWorks' animation style, from the CGI of "Shrek" to "The Bad Guys" taking a hyper-stylized approach that was carried over into "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (still one of the best panels I've seen at Annecy), and now "The Wild Robot" carrying that torch.