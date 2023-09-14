Horror Master James Wan Says Aquaman 2 Features 'Lovecraftian' Villains

Horror has long been a jumping-off point for big studio directors. Sam Raimi made the "Evil Dead" films before he got "Spider-Man." Peter Jackson made one of the bloodiest films ever filmed with "Braindead" (aka "Dead Alive" for us Americans) and then did "The Lord of the Rings." This is a trend that continues to this day. James Gunn is one of the most powerful directors and producers in the business right now and he got his start with Troma!

Then we have James Wan, who transformed the horror cycle twice in the last 20 years. First with "Saw" in 2004, which kicked off a short-lived, but prolific movement of "torture porn" horror, and then with "Insidious" and "The Conjuring" in 2010 and 2013, respectively. We're still living in the ripples of those two movies which have spawned franchises in their own right as well as pulled supernatural horror back into the mainstream.

Wan's love of horror is apparent in any of his interviews, but you need look no further than his non-horror movies to see that he just can't completely ignore the genre. In the first "Aquaman" there was that creepy scene where The Trench creatures swarm poor Aquaman's fishing boat, which is an apologetically horror sequence. Turns out, Wan just can't quit horror, as one major name in horror literature serves as a direct inspiration for the villains in his next "Aquaman" installment, titled "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom."

That name is H.P. Lovecraft.