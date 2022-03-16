The 22 Best Lovecraftian Movies Of All Time

Lovecraftian horror evokes the fear of what we don't understand. Cosmic horror is built on ideas from beyond space and science that push us beyond our limits. Sometimes, though, it comes closer to home, and what we once thought we knew of our natural world is revealed as lies. Sometimes the horror comes from the mistrust of others around us, and here H.P Lovecraft's biggest flaw is revealed. There's a virulent strain of racism in many of Lovecraft's stories that can't be ignored.

The best love letters to the genre Lovecraft helped to create often turn these flaws upside down. The fear of the Other remains, but masters like Guillermo Del Toro and John Carpenter move it away from racist tropes and cultural stereotypes. It's common today to use cosmic horror to comment on capitalist structures or examine ourselves. The gravest horror is inside all of us, suggests these stories. The universe itself is aware, and it hates us for existing. These excellent movies explore what it's like to try to survive under that unbearable strain.