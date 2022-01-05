Noah Hawley Alien Series Is 'Going Slowly,' Will Be Built Around Corporate Warfare

His statement aligns with Hawley's past comments about his series and how it both will and won't differ from the "Alien" movies. Sigourney Weaver may not be coming back as Ellen Ripley, but the show will carry over the "themes about inequality" from Scott's original 1979 sci-fi horror classic, according to Hawley. The series will also focus more on the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which has functioned primarily as the unseen puppet master pulling the strings on other characters (namely, corporate lackeys like Carter Burke from "Aliens") in the "Alien" films released so far. As Hawley put it:

"In the movies, we have this Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is clearly also developing artificial intelligence — but what if there are other companies trying to look at immortality in a different way, with cyborg enhancements or transhuman downloads? Which of those technologies is going to win? It's ultimately a classic science fiction question: does humanity deserve to survive? As Sigourney Weaver said in that second movie, 'I don't know which species is worse. At least they don't f*** each other over for a percentage.' Even if the show was 60% of the best horror action on the planet, there's still 40% where we have to ask, "What are we talking about it, beneath it all?" Thematically, it has to be interesting. It's humbling to get to play with the iconography of this world."

Hawley's certainly setting a high bar to clear for himself, not least of all coming on the heels of Scott's "Alien" prequel movies. (For all their flaws, those films began to evolve the franchise thematically in fascinating ways.) Personally, though, I'm a little wary. Hawley's work is never lacking for ambition, yet more and more over the years he's tended to allow stylistic flourishes to take precedent over coherent storytelling that fleshes out his big ideas — something he was especially guilty of doing with his feature directing debut, "Lucy in the Sky." All the same, his "Alien" series is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on, the way it's shaping up.